Insight Folios Inc Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $100.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

