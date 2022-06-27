Insight Folios Inc Has $6.08 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

