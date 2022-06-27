Insight Folios Inc Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

