Insight Folios Inc Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 3.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of ADM opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

