Insight Folios Inc Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

