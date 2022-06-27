Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NYSE AG opened at $8.01 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

