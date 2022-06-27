Insight Folios Inc Invests $427,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,461 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

