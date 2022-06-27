Insight Folios Inc Purchases 124 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $247.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

