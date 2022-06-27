Insight Folios Inc Purchases 56 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $460.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.89. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.38.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

