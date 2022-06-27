Insight Folios Inc Sells 367 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Insight Folios Inc cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 115,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 65.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.