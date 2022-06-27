Insight Folios Inc Trims Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Insight Folios Inc cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 188.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 109.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $361,690. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

