Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

