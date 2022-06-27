International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

NYSE IFF opened at $121.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

