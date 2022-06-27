InterRent REIT (IIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$51.86 million for the quarter.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
