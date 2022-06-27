Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 153,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,590,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 176.8% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.67 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

