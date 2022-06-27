Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,279,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after purchasing an additional 141,153 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,651,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

