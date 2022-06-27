Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

