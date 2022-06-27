Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Holdings Lifted by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

