Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

