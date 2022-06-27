Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $294.61 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

