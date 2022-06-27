Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 5.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $138.07 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

