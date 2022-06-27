Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.