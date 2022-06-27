Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Investar has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
Shares of ISTR stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.51. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
