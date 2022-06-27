Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Investar has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.51. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

