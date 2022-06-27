Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

INVH stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $55,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 163.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

