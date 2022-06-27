Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,023,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 377.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

