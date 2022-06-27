iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.64 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

