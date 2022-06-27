iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up about 1.2% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000.

Shares of ICF opened at $62.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

