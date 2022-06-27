iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after buying an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.