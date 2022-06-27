iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

