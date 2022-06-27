iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $60.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.