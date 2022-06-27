iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 74,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

