iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.