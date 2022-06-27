iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

