iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

