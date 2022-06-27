iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises 4.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 5.49% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WOOD opened at $75.82 on Monday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.542 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

