iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

