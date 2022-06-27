iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.