iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Trimmed by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,147,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,273,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 333,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF opened at $32.99 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.