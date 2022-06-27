iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 100,672 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 31,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $175.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.