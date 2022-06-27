iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Reduced by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $175.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

