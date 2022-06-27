iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,851 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $33,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $139.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.