iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,468 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $29,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,351,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $83.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average is $95.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.