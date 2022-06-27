iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $372.90 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

