iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $140.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.