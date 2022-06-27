Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.