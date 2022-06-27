Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.20 ($32.84) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

DHER opened at €39.59 ($41.67) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

