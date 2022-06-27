John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $137.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

