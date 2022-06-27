John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $128,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDEC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $6,194,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $3,147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $619,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.