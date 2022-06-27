John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 422,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 198,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.73 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.