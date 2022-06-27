John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 4.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

